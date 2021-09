JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 1.

They will discuss already stressed hospitals, who needs monoclonal antibodies, and who is getting sick now.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will take part in the news conference, which starts at 2:30 p.m.