UPDATE: 11/21/22 8:30 P.M.: A Lake Charles woman missing since Sunday has been found dead.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered a vehicle belonging to Stephany Fong, 32 of Lake Charles in Bayou d’Inde Monday afternoon.

Fong was located inside the vehicle, deceased.

According to police, foul play is not suspected.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death, CPSO said.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.

She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street.

She was last seen driving her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.

If anyone sees Fong or her vehicle, or knows of her whereabouts, please contact CPSO at 491-3605.