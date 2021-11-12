Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — 1-year-old Blaise Barnett has been reunited with his family after he was found safe Thursday afternoon.

The toddler had been missing since the SUV he was inside of was stolen from outside of his family’s Clarkston apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a woman who lives on Rogers Street found the little boy in her van when she went out to her driveway Thursday afternoon. She brought him inside and called police.

Police said the child appears to be in good condition. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

It was an emotional reunion when Blaise’s family laid eyes on him for the first time at the police department.

“He still looks like the same, he’s safe, he’s home, that’s all I wanted. Thank you, thank you,” said Blaise’s mother, Deonna Bray.

Our camera was rolling when law enforcement took Blaise out of a house in Clarkston – not far from the police department. Waiting to learn more from police. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/q8ie0JCHjd — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021

Moments before Deonna Bray was reunited with her little boy inside the police department. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yZUUbjexjo — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021

Some of the cheers from an overjoyed family when they learned they would be reunited with one-year-old Blaise. I’ll have a live report coming up at 6pm with the very latest on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/KLxuT8C38d — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021

The investigation continues. Police are still looking into how Blaise ended up where he was found and they’re still looking for who took off in the car with him in his carseat.