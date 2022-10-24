NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly fled from a crash onto an active taxiway at Nashville International Airport.

Metro police initially responded to a crash on Donelson Pike near Airport Service Road around 4:45 a.m.

A witness told responding officers two men ran from the vehicle following the crash, according to an affidavit. Then men reportedly ran in different directions and were both wearing black.

Metro police reported about 45 minutes into the search, one of the suspects ran through the airport police department parking lot, which shares a fence line with BNA’s aircraft operations area.

According to the arrest document, an officer saw 27-year-old Deangelo Fisher climb over the aircraft operations area fence and onto an active aircraft taxiway.

Officers commanded Fisher to stop and he was eventually taken into custody after another foot pursuit, according to officials.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle involved in the crash, according to police, in addition to multiple firearms found in the area of Nashville Airport Air Freight.

Fisher was booked into the Metro jail and charged with resisting arrest, unlawful entry of a secure airport area and felony weapon possession. His bond was set at $32,500 and more charges are pending due to further investigation.