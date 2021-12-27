Man dies after kayak flips in Atlanta lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said the body of a kayker who drowned in a lake in southwest Atlanta was pulled Sunday from the waterway.

Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Richardson says the man was kayaking in the lake directly behind his home when the vessel overturned. Someone called 911 about a possible drowning and a rescue effort began about 10 a.m.

After a search, crews found the kayak and the man’s body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.