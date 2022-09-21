D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday.

The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.

Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. An autopsy was scheduled for later on Wednesday.

Police said the victim stopped for a stay at the casino to gamble for his 36th birthday, and he had planned to travel to Mobile, Alabama, to continue the celebrations with his family.

According to investigators, security video showed what is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle is possibly a blue older model, two-door Nissan Altima that’s missing a rear bumper and switched Alabama license plate with the tag ID listed as 2CW6059.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.