Lyft driver shot multiple times after being kidnapped in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, Brandy Littrell picked up a man, who was identified as Dontarius McGee, at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Hearn said McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat of a black Dodge Journey. He drove them to Beasley Road and made the driver crawl into the woods. She was shot multiple times.

Littrell was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has life-threatening injuries.

Hearn said McGee was arrested in the area of Beasley Road and Adkins Boulevard. He has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.