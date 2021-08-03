Lucky Puppy Rescue is begging for your help

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Lucky Puppy Rescue has halted all intakes for at least 30 days due to a lack of donations.

Lucky Puppy Rescue in Bonifay and Panama City, does not have the funding they need for daily operations.

“We are struggling to keep afloat, we are struggling to keep the hearts from breaking,” said Volunteer Beverley Walterson.

Since the pandemic started, Lucky Puppy is receiving only 33% of donations compared to that before Hurricane Michael.

“We do operate strictly on donations, so even though our donations are down, our intake of puppies of dogs and mama dogs are up significantly so it’s not been a good situation for us for a while,” said Walterson.

Full-time and part-time employees are needed at both locations to care for these furry friends. They care for animals in Bonifay as well as Panama City. Donations are also needed to continue life-saving efforts.

“There are just so many dogs abandoned daily across the panhandle, throughout the area and bay county specifically that we won’t be able to take them in in the future,” said Walterson. “We’ve had to do a 30-day hold on any intake just recently because we didn’t have the means to actually care for all of them.”

Although the rescue has stopped accepting wagging tails, the idea is for employees and volunteers to catch up with donations and medical resources so intakes can continue once again.

“It’s really important that we get our community behind the animals and just know that they need your help, they need and they deserve the love and the medical attention that Terri and everyone at lucky puppy give them,” said Walterson.

You do not have to adopt a dog to help out, you can also foster or make a donation.

To find a list of all possible donations and drop-off locations, you can visit the Lucky Puppy website.