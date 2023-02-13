All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. due to four suspects allegedly stealing alcohol on February 8, 2023. During the investigation, 54-year-old Irma J. Smith was identified as a suspect after authorities viewed security footage.

Investigators then located Smith and questioned her about the theft. According to Smith, she left her home with a friend, and they picked up an unknown male subject a short time later.

Smith went on to mention that her friend wanted to go to a store to get alcohol. Prior to arriving at the convenience store, they allegedly created a plan to steal alcohol. During the theft, Smith mentioned that she removed a couple of bottles from a shelf and exited the store without paying.

Smith was arrested and charged with Felony Theft and Criminal Conspiracy.