NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A woman is under arrest after police say she passed a fake check for $100,000 at a New Iberia car dealership.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawntell Rena Romero Monday night and charged her with monetary instrument abuse and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Romero is accused of writing a check for $100,000 to buy three new cars. When the dealership processed the check, it was returned as fraud, police said.

Hughes said police located and arrested Romero following multiple tips that led them to a trailer home in Carencro Monday night.