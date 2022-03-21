NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon.

NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated a woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.

NOLA EMS also responded to the incident, telling WGNO the woman’s death resulted from a carjacking.

Information obtained from the scene revealed two teenagers carjacked an elderly woman. The woman’s arm was trapped through the seatbelt of her vehicle, causing it to be ripped from her body during the incident.

Witnesses report trying to block the suspects in, but they swerved through and drove off.

Heavy police presence and the woman’s body remained at the scene of the crime as police investigated.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available.