NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly held a woman hostage early Sunday morning (March 26th).

Police say shortly before 3:30 a.m., a man asked the victim, a 35-year-old woman, for a ride home to the intersection of Broadway St. and Earhart Blvd. Once they arrived, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim keep driving.

As they approached the intersection of Carrollton and Walmsley avenues, the woman jumped out and ran for help. The man also escaped the vehicle and fled the scene.

Although the NOPD has not yet determined the suspect’s identity, police have described him as being a male standing about 5’5 with a slim build.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD.