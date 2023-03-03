SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Arkansas woman is asking the public to help find a very special necklace that holds her late mother’s ashes.

Heidi Rowland said she accidentally lost the necklace after she gave her beads away during the Krewe of Gemini Parade on February 18. Rowland’s mother Christi Herron died of cancer in June 2021.

Rowland said the necklace was a way to keep her mother close to her heart.

“I got the necklace to have her ashes with me so I can go on some of the adventures she had gone on. She and my stepfather traveled quite a bit and so my goal was to take that necklace with me, and just go and experience life and just remember her through that necklace,” Rowland said.

If you or someone you know was the lucky recipient of Rowland’s necklace should contact her through her Facebook page.