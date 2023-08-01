EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Police have made an arrest in the Eunice daycare abuse case News 10 reported last week, authorities said.

Eunice Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, on a felony warrant for six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Dupre is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice. Eunice Police Chief Kyle Lebouef says the investigation is still active and more arrested are expected to be made. LeBouef says “It’s by our understanding this could possibly be quite old. But that really doesn’t matter when it comes to criminal charges.”

Dupre was released from the St. Landry Parish jail on $18,000 bond.

As the investigation went on, here has been public outrage about seeing the young children being taunted and scared, taped to a chair, and having slices of cheese thrown on their faces.

People like Troy Mott says things like this angers him. “I’m baffled to say the least and angry at the same time because that place is half a mile from me right here. My kids or grandkids could have been over there as well and that outrages a community,” says Mott.

The Louisiana Department of Education is also investigating the center, Ted Beasley, executive director of public affairs for the LDOE confirmed to News 10.

“We were made aware of the video on Friday and will conduct an investigation as soon as the center reopens,” Beasley said. “They are temporarily closed until Aug. 4 due to staffing shortages.”

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.