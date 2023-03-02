MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, we are taking a look at a shooting that claimed the life of a Monroe man, leaving a mother mourning the loss of her son. It’s a case where eyewitness testimonies led investigators to develop two suspects who are wanted for murder.

“Because it hurts, it hurts to lose a child. It hurts to lose anybody, but to get your son or daughter taken away from you like that, it’s miserable”, said Clementine Bradley.

Bradley says her son, 34-year-old Ladarius Bradley was taken away from her too soon, saying he was a good person and full of love. “He was a good person. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was a kind-hearted person, a loving person. I loved him and he loved me”, she said.

This is a photo of Ladarius Bradley. He was murdered in Monroe, La. on February 23, 2023.

Ladarius Bradley was found suffering from gunshot wounds on February 23, 2023, on Forrest Avenue when first responders arrived at the scene of the shooting. He had been shot three times and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

During the detectives’ investigation, they learned Bradley had been dropped off at that location when he came in contact with the suspects Kevin Berry and Roddrick Bass. An argument took place between the three men. Witnesses told police both suspects began firing shots at Bradley which led to his death. Video evidence obtained by authorities corroborated those statements.

“I would ask them why did they take my son. Why did they do him that way because he wasn’t bothering them, I know he wasn’t. Her message to detectives working her son’s case: “Please find those boys and bring them to justice, because I don’t want them out there doing this to nobody else because if they get away with this, they will do it again”, Bradley added.

This is a photo of Kevin Berry and Roddrick Bass. Both are wanted on 1 count of Second-Degree-Murder each by the Monroe Police Department.

Have you seen Kevin Berry or Roddrick Bass? Each is wanted on one count of Second-Degree-Murder. Call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH with any information on their whereabouts.