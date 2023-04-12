NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s something strange lurking in the lagoons of New Orleans City Park, and it is baffling visitors as to what sort of fish or creature it is.

“We looked into the water and saw a mysterious serpent-like creature. It is nothing I have seen before land or sea,” said Kim Frusciante, who captured the video of the creature. “The great people of the internet seem to think it is a genetically modified carp fish created in a lab and released in City Park.”

Frusciante and her family spotted the strange creature a few days ago while walking through the Sculpture Garden.

“My children were a combination of terrified and excited as many children would be seeing a beast in City Park,” she said.

Video: Mystery strikes New Orleans after mysterious creature seen swimming through City Park lagoon

She went on to say, “It was quite long. I have a 4-year-old slightly smaller than it and it was weaving on the surface, and a lot of scales, the tail was red and it was swishing around aimlessly hanging out on the surface much longer than a normal fish.”

Frusciante’s the founder of the preschool, “Early Partners” where they are doing a deep dive investigation.

“In our sea creature studies, and we haven’t seen anything like this in our books. I am pretty well convinced that it is the Loch Ness monster of New Orleans,” she said.

WGNO reached out to New Orleans City Park. They asked for the location of the creature, and to see the video. No word yet on if they can identify what the creature is.