LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop but were probably not expecting what happened next.

During the traffic stop, deputies encountered what they are calling, a ‘pet’ feral squirrel.

The video below shows the squirrel ‘attack’ one of the deputies.

Sheriff Ard confirms “neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed” during the traffic stop.

Someone was arrested during this traffic stop and the squirrel was put back in its cage.