COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — It’s a tale as old as time.

This time, it’s about a Louisiana eleventh-grader in art class.

She’s a 16-year-old who’s got a dream.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood notices her heart is where her art it.

She’s Paige Gardner from Christ Episcopal School in Covington, Louisiana.

Not long ago Paige was packing up and heading out for higher learning.

The address is in Florida at Walt Disney World.

That’s where Paige Gardner is part of the Disney Dreamers Academy. It’s a 4-day-deal for 100 of the country’s most creative high school kids.

Tens of thousands of kids apply and audition to learn from the experts.

Then they head home with a brain full of ambition.

For Paige Gardner, her plan is to become a video storyteller.

Bill Wood says, “You want to tell stories with pictures and words from the heart.”

Paige Gardner says, “I want to work with storyboarding and coming up with concepts for stories to tell.”

Paige believes when you wish upon a star, it really does make no difference who you are.

That’s the same philosophy as the guy who inspired the Disney Dreamers Academy.

He was a kid who showed up in Hollywood back in 1923.

He had a few pennies in his pocket and a plan to draw some cartoons.

He never stopped dreaming.

His name, by the way, is Walt Disney.