Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic stop.

The video was sent to BRPROUD by defense attorney Ron Haley, who identified the woman as Jolisa Perkins.

According to LSP, Perkins hit a deputy with her vehicle and the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting Perkins. Perkins and the deputy were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for minor to moderate injuries.

The video isn’t clear, but you can hear a woman talking to deputies as Perkins remains in the vehicle, while deputies order her to get out.

At one point, you hear an unidentified woman saying Perkins is scared and that she would get Perkins out of the vehicle. At some point, Perkins pulls off and you can hear a number of shots fired.

Later on, another video shows Perkins being removed from the vehicle and deputies later applying a tourniquet on her arm.

It’s unknown if Perkins is facing any charges.

On Saturday Jan. 28, Jolisa Perkins was stopped for a routine traffic violation by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Office. During the course of the stop, a sheriff’s deputy escalated the incident by attempting to physically remove Ms. Perkins from her vehicle. This unwarranted physical contact prompted Ms. Perkins to hit the accelerator on her vehicle. The result of what should have been a routine encounter was 15 live rounds fired at Ms. Perkins vehicle. Fortunately, she survived with gunshot wounds to the mouth and hand. Louisiana State Police eventually arrived to the scene and according to Ms. Perkins’s family deescalated the matter. Our office has been in constant contact with LSP and they promise a thorough investigation into this officer involved shooting. One would hope that the day after the country witnessed the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols from a routine traffic matter that law enforcement would have reiterated to not escalate traffic violations into potentially deadly encounters. Unfortunately, it appears that did not happen here. Defense attorney Ron Haley

Louisiana State Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.