BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Patrice D. Ukeju, 58, suffered a brutal arrest last Thursday by the Bastrop (Louisiana) Police Department.

A video was posted to Facebook of Ukeju being dragged down the street by a Bastrop police officer. In the video, Ukeju can be seen being dragged by her arms by the officer towards a patrol unit. While being dragged, her pants and undergarments appear to be scrunched down to her ankles.

Arrest records indicate she was being arrested for trespassing and resisting an officer. Bastrop Police Chief Reed confirmed the arresting officer is Capt. Gerald Givens. Reed said the matter is being investigated and will be taken care of.