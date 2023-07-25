BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two cats had to be given aid after they were rescued from an apartment fire on Monday, July 24.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the University Gardens Apartments and found heavy smoke coming from the building’s attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread but some units received fire and smoke damage.

BRFD said that two cats were rescued and were unresponsive. Aid was given to both cats and they were taken to the LSU Vet School. The fire department said both cats are expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to help the residents of the damaged units.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.