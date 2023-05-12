NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A woman and manager of the New Iberia Arby’s on Admiral Doyle Drive was found dead Thursday night.

Police say they arrived at the restaurant just after 6pm. When they entered the walk-in freezer, the woman was found decease according to Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Capt. Laseter told KLFY News the death remains under investigation. He said no foul play is suspected at ths time. The identity of the woman will not be released at this time.

On Friday, KLFY News confirmed the restaurant was closed for the day.