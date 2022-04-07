UPDATE, 3:42 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect the arrest of Michael Carter, who was reported as wanted earlier today. Carter turned himself in at around 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Lake Charles Police reported the arrest of 12 people after a March 20 shooting on Mill St. ended with a six-year-old girl being shot to death.

The drive-by shooting, which took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, killed Draya Michelle Guillory, 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, Jr., said detectives believe the shooting was a retaliation “from an ongoing earlier incident,” and he noted that a number of the suspects arrested affiliate themselves with a group known as “NawfSideBabies.”

The arrests occurred between March 23 and today, April 7. Those arrested include:

Michael Carter , 19, was arrested today, April 7. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

Elijah Paul Carter , 28, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Devonte Jermaine Glodd , 26, arrested on March 24 without incident. He faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $550,000.

Jaylyn Lamar Botley , 23, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Zaylon Ray Wheeler , 18, arrested on March 28 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Martice Michelle Caine , 22, arrested on March 28 without incident. She faces a charge of obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Christopher Demon Orphey , 18, arrested on March 29 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand , 23, arrested on March 29 without incident. She faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $550,000.

Ja'Michael Issiah Siverand , 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Jessie James Siverand , 19, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

J oshua Demonte Siverand , 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Jeremy Donald Collins, 26, arrested April 4 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.