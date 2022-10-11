WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the trial for Quinton Tellis has been rescheduled for the third time.

In 2015, Tellis was accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, who had just graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In May 2019, Tellis was indicted on second-degree murder charges by a grand jury.

According to the news release, Fourth Judicial Attorney Steve Tew, shared the rescheduling is due to the availability of an expert witness.

“I think there was a problem with an expert not being able to come on that last date,” Fourth Judicial Attorney Steve Tew said.

The trial was originally scheduled for March 14, but was rescheduled for Aug. 1 due to Tellis’ attorneys attempting to discredit a piece of evidence in the case. The trial was then rescheduled to start Aug. 29 and is now rescheduled for Oct. 26.