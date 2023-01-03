NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A wellness check turned deadly after three people were found dead inside a New Orleans home on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. The location is just That’s where police found three people dead inside the location.

Details regarding the victims’ ages or genders were unavailable.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates as they come in. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest.