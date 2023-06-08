TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating after a dead body was reportedly found on the side of the interstate.

According to a Facebook post, TAPD found a body in the grass between I-30 and the Boutique Hotel in the 5100 block of North State Line Road.

Police say officers discovered the body of a homeless man who was not from the Texarkana area. Foul play is not suspected, and officials believe that the man died of natural causes.

No names will be released at this time.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available.