SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana’s summer weather is here, which means for homeowners and renters alike, it’s termite season.
While termite extermination can cost homeowners hundreds and even thousands of dollars, one New Orleans-area homeowner has his own method for fighting off termites: a blow torch.
Dubbed by WGNO as the “Termite Terminator,” video captured by Slidell’s Kenny Bellau shows his own method of getting rid of the insects. Watch him in action in the player above.
Bellau says despite killing off hundreds of termites, the pests also played like the Terminator — they kept coming back.
Watch WGNO News at 6 p.m. for the full story.
Latest Stories
- Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival coming to Birmingham in June
- Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
- $42B in student debt forgiven for public workers: How to qualify for the PSLF program
- 96-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Cullman County
- Bill would crack down on migrant child labor violations