SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Caddo Middle Magnet have turned the desk of 13-year-old Landry Anglin into a memorial with loving notes and papercrafts she would have treasured as they grieve the loss of their slain schoolmate.

Landry Anglin, 13 (Courtesy: Caddo Middle Magnet)

Landry died early Sunday afternoon, less than 90 minutes after a bullet from a rolling shootout pierced the walls of her Fairfield Avenue home in Shreveport‘s South Highlands neighborhood, leaving her critically wounded.

This week, students have found different ways to try to process the sudden loss of a friend and peer to a random act of violence. From talking to counselors to writing Landry letters, to creatively expressing their love with colorful paper flowers, butterflies, hearts, origami, and more.

“She would have admired the details on each craft, the words written to her, and the amount of time each child has spent making her something special from a simple piece of paper,” English teacher Angela Harrison Vinet said in a Facebook post sharing the inspiration for the desk memorial.

“I could not bear to see her empty seat. It would push us all over the edge. We’ve painted it white and the students will paint flowers for Landry all over the chair. It will be the most beautiful chair to represent the most beautiful soul.”

“To know Landry was to love her,” Harrison Vinet said. She brought sunshine and smiles wherever she went. Full of love. Full of life. Full of kindness. Landry was a hugger. She easily shared her joy and passion for life with others, which naturally drew people toward her positive light. Not one school day passed when Landry didn’t give me a hug. I called her ‘My Darling Girl.’ I love her. She is loved fiercely by her family, her friends, and her teachers.

We are all shattered and broken by this loss. What makes each day bearable is for us to all be together with the outpouring of love and support of SBC.”

Hundreds turned out for Landry’s funeral Thursday afternoon at the Shreveport Convention Center, many of them fellow students.

Following the memorial service, Landry was laid to rest in a graveside service at Centuries Memorial Home and Park on Mansfield Road.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting that took her life, but they say the investigation is ongoing.