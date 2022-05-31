METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash involving a garbage truck that left one person seriously injured in Jefferson Parish.

Just after 8:15 Monday morning, Troopers responded to a location near LA 611, where River Road meets Shrewsbury Road in Metairie.

An early investigation revealed that 41-year-old May Wen was traveling west in a Toya Rav4 on River Road as her car approached the intersection. Detectives say a garbage truck was stopped at the intersection as workers loaded trash into its compactor.

As Wen’s vehicle approached the stopped truck, detectives say her car failed to stop and collided with a worker, pinning him between the two vehicles. One of the victim’s legs was later amputated due to the crash.

Both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Parish Fire Department responded to the crash and were able to place a tourniquet on the worker’s leg to stop blood loss, potentially saving his life.

LSP reports Wen admitted to texting at the time of the crash. She was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for charges that include:

Negligent injuring

Careless operation and use of a telecommunications device (texting while driving)

The case remains under investigation by LSP.