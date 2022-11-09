BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot.

While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, other units arrived at 915 E. Cypress Ave. and discovered Velma L. Walker, 33, in the front yard, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was identified as 44-year-old Donovin C. White. Police discovered that White had .40-caliber handguns, a box of .40-caliber ammunition, 922 grams of marijuana, and 57 suspected ecstasy pills in his possession. The investigation also revealed that the victim, Velma Waker, was three to five months pregnant when she was shot.

White was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and distribution of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs.