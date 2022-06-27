AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana woman was arrested after possible human remains were discovered inside a home.

The investigation started after the Amite City Police Department was alerted to the possibility of human remains located under a home on South Third St. Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department joined the Amite City Police Department at the home.

“Once detectives made entry into the unoccupied residence, they observed the floor had been replaced recently,” according to the Amite City Police Department.

A search ensued and that is when possible human remains were found by detectives.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office is working to figure out the identity of the human remains.

Joanna Phelps, 39, of Amite, was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Phelps remains behind bars and is facing these charges listed below:

Principle to First Degree Murder

Failure to report the Commission of Certain Felonies

The multi-agency investigation remains open.