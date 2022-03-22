JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly instructing her son to “run over” her ex-lover, which he did, according to police.

Jennings Police say it happened in the 400 block of South Main Street. Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers got a call about a possible hit and run and when they arrived located a male victim with obvious injuries.

Semmes said that during their investigation, police received information that led to the vehicle involved in the incident as well as the driver of the vehicle who was identified as a juvenile. Semmes said the mother, Aerieal Jones, 35, was identified as the passenger.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree attempted murder and hit and run and then transported to a detention facility out of state.

Jones was charged with second-degree attempted murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, hit and run driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on $100,000 bond. The son was released to a guardian.