MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Drive ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero.

Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the late night surveillance, a detective saw a “Honda Accord parked at a gas pump,” according to the affidavit. The detective saw a man near the vehicle “acting very suspicious.”

After a short period of time, one of the detectives went to see if the man needed help with his vehicle. As the detective walked towards the man, “he realized that I was the police and became very nervous and started reaching towards his pocket,” according to the affidavit.

The detective noticed what looked like a pistol in the pocket. The weapon was seized and other detectives at the scene apprehended the individual.

A search of the individual uncovered “wrapped baggies of crack cocaine,” according to the affidavit. That individual was later identified as a juvenile.

Detectives then looked for and found where the father of the juvenile lived and knocked on the door. A strong smell came from the residence which detectives concluded was burnt marijuana.

The father gave permission to detectives to search the bedroom of the juvenile. During a search of the room, detectives found more crack cocaine, marijuana as well as another gun.

After securing a warrant, another search was conducted by detectives. That search included the bedroom of Tyronne Green. Detectives found more weapons in the bedroom.

After his arrest, the Louisiana man was charged with the crimes listed below:

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms

Contributing To The Delinquency Of Juveniles

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule III

Green remains behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday morning.