CHENEYVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The crash occurred on the northbound exit ramp at Exit 56.

Witnesses told state troopers that they saw the plane turn and nose dive to the ground at around noon today.

The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the craft as an Air Tractor AT-502 (registered as N9184Q), though the name of the pilot has yet to be released.

