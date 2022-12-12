NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sunday was the first time Yolanda Dillion wasn’t sitting in one of the pews at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Orleans.

Dillion was murdered this past Thursday in Harvey while working as an Uber driver. Brandon Jacobs, one of her passengers the night she died, has been charged with her murder and is now in jail.

“You could see the emotions in the church that everybody has been kind of crying, especially me, [during] all the Masses, so it’s a very big shock for all of us,” Father Charles Ndumbi of St. Paul’s said of his parishioner.

Ndumbi said Dillion was a lector at the church and was supposed to read during Sunday’s 8 a.m. Mass, adding she made various contributions to the church.

“She was also in different groups of the church, like Ladies Auxiliary and so on,” Ndumbi said. “She was very involved in the activities with the children, like right now, as we’re going through Christmas, her mom showed me what she had been preparing for the children.”

Outside the church, Dillion took care of her mother Edna. She was not at church Sunday because of her grief, but Ndumbi said she has the support of the church.

“She’s happy that everybody’s talking about her daughter, her only daughter,” Ndumbi said.

Ndumbi said parishioners are leaning on each other and their faith in the wake of Dillion’s death.

“Knowing that one of us has gone, the way she’s gone, it is painful for sure, it is painful, but now with our faith, we believe now that she’s enjoying the fullness of life with Jesus himself,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist Dillion’s moher. If you would like to donate, click here.