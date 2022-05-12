ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in an ongoing investigation regarding the disappearance of 29-year-old Keshia Sylvester, who went missing in 2017.

Sylvester is described to be five feet two inches tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen around Sept. 22 or 23 in the Breaux Bridge area. Investigators believe there is a possibility that she traveled to the Houston or San Antonio area.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, you are asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or send a message to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.