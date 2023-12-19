NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new tool has been adopted by the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System to treat a range of mental and physical health conditions.

According to the organization, virtual reality therapy has been incorporated to help those suffering from anxiety and depression. The treatment targets conditions that would usually require medications or inpatient therapies.

Patients will be immersed in realistic scenarios and VR therapy will help to desensitize them to anxiety-causing triggers sending them on a path to recovery and an improved quality of life.

“Virtual Reality therapy is a transformative tool that empowers Veterans on their journey to recovery,” said Dr. Scott Mackey, chief of virtual and integrated care at SLVHCS. “It’s an exciting addition to our comprehensive health care services, and we are committed to making it accessible to as many Veterans as possible.”

The organization reports the treatment has been proven successful in treating physical injuries that result in chronic pain or loss of motor skills. Patients can use VR for rehabilitation purposes to reduce their reliance on specialized equipment.

“VR therapy has been a game-changer for me,” said one Veteran, who did not wish to be identified due to privacy concerns. “It’s like taking a journey back to my peaceful place whenever I need it. It’s not just therapy—it’s a lifeline.”

Veterans interested in incorporating VR into their treatment are encouraged to ask their doctors.