NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that a man pleaded guilty to multiple charges from an incident that happened on May 25, 2021.

According to court records, the Slidell Police Department responded to a report of a male striking a pregnant female. Joshua Jenkins, 30, allegedly fled the scene on foot after the incident but was found in the bathroom of a nearby retail store.

Officers recovered a discarded backpack in the bathroom garbage, matching the description of the one the defendant had been seen carrying. Inside of it, they located a Glock 44 firearm.

The victim, approximately seven months pregnant, gave a statement that a verbal altercation had turned physical and the defendant was pulling and shaking her and also bit her.

Jenkins has an extensive criminal history including robbery, possession of firearms, and domestic violence.

Prior to his scheduled trial on Monday, Jenkins pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and felony possession of a firearm. Jenkins was sentenced to 16 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence by District Judge Vincent Lobello. ADA Tiffany Dover prosecuted the case.

The Slidell Police Department investigated the case.