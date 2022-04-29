NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “Inspiration can really strike from anywhere.” Those are the words of Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and for the show’s 7th season, that inspiration will be found right here in The Big Easy.

The Netflix reality show announced on Facebook earlier this week that the boys are back and ready to rock New Orleans.

“We’re headed out of Texas,” the post proclaimed. “Beignets for everyone!”

It is unclear when production will begin.

And of course, with the team being in NOLA for the season, the casting team is looking for some locals deserving of a “make-better.” Interested? Email QEcasting@itv.com.