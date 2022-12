Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.