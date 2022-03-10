GIBSON, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects are currently behind bars in the Terrebonne Parish Jail facing over a dozen drug and gun charges.

Harold Johnson Sr., 60, Harold Johnson Jr., 26 and Kenneth Johnson, 61 were arrested this week.





Images courtesy of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Their arrests came after the execution of a search warrant at a location on Oak Forest Dr.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing a list of charges that the suspects are facing:

Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy

Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV & V

Cultivation of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of suppressor

Transactions involving drug proceeds

All three of the suspects were present at this location when agents arrived on scene.

After the suspects were arrested, agents found these items during a search.

$265,000.00 in drugs including:

2.3 pounds Marijuana

23 grams Heroin

1 pound Methamphetamine

143 grams powder cocaine

5 grams crack cocaine

173 Alprazolam pills

5592 Ecstasy pills

L18 Marijuana plants

Multiple baggies of seeds for future cultivation

Weapons:

7.62 AK handgun with loaded magazines

12 gauge shotgun

22 LR sub-gun with 30 round magazine

3 revolver handguns

Money:

$15,700 in U.S. currency

Louisiana State Police assisted the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force during this investigation.