NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When Maria Robles clocks in for the career that’s kept her in the hotel housekeeping business for the last twelve years, she is still just as inspired as she was her first day on the job.

Now, Maria Robles is the director of housekeeping at Royal Sonesta New Orleans, a hotel in the heart of the French Quarter.

Maria was named Royal Sonesta’s Manager of the Year, leading a team that got AAA’s Best Housekeeping Award. Her job is to make sure every room is spic and span, from bathrobe to bed. But Maria’s masterpiece belongs in the museum of believe-it-or-not. It’s her twist on the hotel towel.

It’s towel origami, the old Japanese art of folding paper. She takes the towels and transforms them into swans for guests on their honeymoon, into teddy bears for kids.

She is the Picasso of hotel towels.