NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was robbed on Canal Street near the Audubon Aquarium on Sunday, June 11.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said a man pushed another man to the ground and stole his money around 1:30 a.m.

The robbery comes about 24 hours after a shooting in the same block that shattered two windows at the aquarium.

According to the NOPD, there are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.