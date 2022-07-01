TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man in Texarkana, Texas was arrested late Thursday after a standoff with police.

Max Kelly reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Jerome St. after he told 911 dispatchers he was stabbed in a fight. When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., they found that two other people were inside the home with him.

(KTAL/KSHV staff)

(KTAL/KSHV staff)

Man believed to be stabbed barricaded inside Texarkana home with 2 others

(Source: KTAL/KSHV staff)

Officers say Kelly shouted out the window that there was an elderly female relative that was injured and another man inside the house. Kelly allegedly told police he had a rifle and refused to leave the home or release the others. Negotiators were called in to deescalate the situation.

Around 10:30 p.m. SWAT team members broke through a front window and entered the house, arresting Kelly. SWAT members say he did not have a weapon and was not suffering from stab wounds.

Two people in the home were checked by Emergency Medical Services at the scene. One person with possible minor injuries was taken by LifeNet to a local hospital for treatment. They were uninjured and chose to stay at another location for the night.

Kelly is booked into the Bi-State Jail on a felony probation violation warrant.