SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a 6-year-old child.

Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a car with their father.

Investigators say the child was shot while inside the vehicle. Officers arrested Cavisia Goode and charged him with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. They booked him into the Shreveport County Jail.

Authorities expect the child will recover.

The SPD encourages gun owners to store firearms properly.