BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU Computer Science Ph.D. student is finding a creative way to spread the holiday cheer this Christmas.

Matthew Wright, from Fairfax, Virginia, is using coding techniques to create a holiday album.

“The point of this album is to show people that you can combine things that you might not think together, and you can get people interested in computer science or interested in music,” Wright said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Wright had been introduced to making music using computer coding when he was studying biology and bioinformatics at Virginia Commonwealth University before coming to LSU.

Professor David Shepherd was teaching at VCU at the time and is now the LSU Computer Science Associate. According to a release from LSU, Shepherd introduced Wright to an app called TunePad, which allows users to create notes and chords.

“TunePad has a certain set of domain-specific commands you can give it,” said Wright. “You can write a function, and it will play a note on this keyboard. If you create a chord function, it will play it. TunePad gives the sound engine, the functions and the programming a way to mix. Because it can play sounds, I can make all sorts of functions that I can manipulate, adding random sounds, chords and melodies.”

According to a release from LSU, the holiday album will feature eight songs and will be released soon. Some of the songs include “Grinchmas,” “Pointsettah” and “Gone Home.”