BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU fraternity that was suspended last spring after hazing allegations, including treating pledges like servants, will be rejoining the campus Greek Life community this fall.

LSU Greek Life posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon that Sigma Alpha Epsilon will return in the fall semester.

“Please help us welcome this chapter back! We love growing the community and allowing more students to be a part of something as special as LSU Greek Life,” said the organization in its post.

According to an LSU Student Advocacy and Accountability outcome letter, between 2017 and 2020, SAE took part in “Hell Week,” which included making pledges clean members’ houses and cars and forced pledges to “eat condiments.”

Other allegations reported included a member kidnapped and assaulted as part of “Hell Week” traditions in October 2020.

Violations in policies resulted in the fraternity getting suspended until May 2023. After its suspension, SAE is to have a probationary period until May 2025.