BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley.

They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics.

At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in overtime.

Three minutes later, the Tigers defeated Alabama on a 2-point conversion.

Mason Taylor caught a short pass from Jayden Daniels to clinch the 32-21 victory.

In both cases, the seismograph at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics registered that fans “shook the Earth.”