SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — Mariel Dannell Lewis, 38, of Slidell, is going to be spending the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday, July 25.

The sentence for Lewis comes after pleading guilty to these offenses listed below:

Attempted first-degree murder

Three counts of aggravated battery

Resisting with force or violence

“On May 18, 2021, Slidell Police were dispatched to a Days Inn in Slidell in reference to a stabbing in progress,” according to 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Officers found a stabbing victim at the scene.

The stabbing victim was “a front desk clerk for the hotel,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in this stabbing thanks to witnesses.

Lewis was found “holding a bloody box-cutter style knife and with wet blood on her clothes and person,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Officers attempted to detain Lewis but the Slidell native dared “officers to shoot her.”

Lewis was eventually detained with the help of a taser.

“Police learned the victim had advised Lewis and her male companion that they had to vacate their room due to non-payment,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

At some point, the front desk clerk was attacked by Lewis.

The attack came from behind and included the use of pepper spray.

Lewis attempted to cut the throat of the desk clerk with the box cutter.

The 38-year-old did not stop after the desk clerk collapsed on the ground.

Lewis continued to go after the desk clerk, later admitting that “things got crazy.”

The Slidell native “said she had continued to stab him “because he disrespected me. Nobody f*ing disrespects me.”

Investigators were able to figure out what happened with the help of hotel security footage.

Lewis did not have a criminal record prior to this conviction.