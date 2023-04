OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 11:23 p.m. last night regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Pavy Rd.

SLPS says a 37-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her elbow. She was transported to Lafayette General.

Authorities say her home sustained 94 bullet entries.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.